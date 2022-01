WACO, TX — The MCC Highlanders made a major statement on Wednesday night, as they became just the second team to beat the No. 10 Collin College Cougars, as they win 80-64.

The game was the first home one since December 31st for Kevin Gill’s team.

CJ Hall led the Highlanders with 22 points, and Diego Gonzalez added 13 as well.

The MCC Basketball teams will next be in action on December 22nd when they go on the road to take on Ranger College.