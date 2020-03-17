Closings
MCC Softball Says Goodbye to a Promising Season

WACO, TX – Today, the NJCAA announced that all spring sports are officially cancelled, leaving the MCC Highlassies devastated. The NJCAA’s decision comes a few days after the NCAA cancelled all of their spring sports.

“I’m just devastated for our players,” Chris Berry said. “And I haven’t processed it yet, and I don’t know if I will over the next 24 hours or not, I know right now, I just sent the hardest text message I’ve ever had to send to a group of players, and shed a few tears while I was writing it.”

Sadly, the Highlassies are saying goodbye to a promising season, where they ranked 19th in country, were undefeated at home, with an overall record of 19-4.

“You’re just heartbroken for your players,” Chris Berry said. “What we were doing and the year we were having, and what they were capable of maybe doing, could have been historic.”

