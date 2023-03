LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlassies couldn’t prolong their stay in Lubbock after No. 3 Trinity Valley ran away in second half to take down MCC, 73-50.

A historic season for the Highlassies comes to an end as they fall to (3) Trinity Valley in the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Still a phenomenal year for MCC https://t.co/Y2K12l18p9 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 24, 2023

Jadydn Bullard scored a team-high 11 points for the Highlassies off the bench to lead McLennan scorers.

Regardless of the outcome in the second round, a historic season will be remembered for McLennan Women’s Basketball after making the NJCAA tournament for the first time since 1984.

The Highlassies finish the season with a 28-5 record.