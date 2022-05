YUMA, AZ (FOX 44) — The third-seeded McLennan Softball team is quarterfinal bound at the NJCAA Division One Championships as the Highlassies walk off No. 2 Yavapai 4-3.

MCC dug itself an early hole, as the Roughriders took an early 3-1 lead, but Chris Berry’s team worked its way back into the game with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extras.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Hailey Hudson came up with a game-winning RBI to help the Highlassies advance.