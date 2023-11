WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Baseball to Division One pipeline continued running on Friday, as five Highlanders put pen to paper to sign with their future programs.

The five members of the MCC Baseball program who signed were:

Brodey Williams – New Mexico

Gavyn Jones – Oklahoma

Nick Greaney – Florida State

Sam Flores – Kansas State

Xander McAfee – Loyola Marymount

The Highlanders just wrapped up their fall schedule, and will prepare for season two with Tyler Johnson at the helm.