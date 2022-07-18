WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Lots of talent coming from McLennan Community College baseball and it showed Monday afternoon in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Catcher Jimmy Crooks with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the draft.

Crooks played one year at MCC before transferring to Oklahoma where he batted .287 with 39 RBI’s and 10 home runs.

With the 127th overall pick, the #STLCards pick C Jimmy Crooks! pic.twitter.com/ODPyFWuN7G — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 18, 2022

Jalen Battles didn’t have to wait too much long to hear his named called. The Tampa Bay Rays selected Battles with the 164th overall pick in the fifth round. He also spent two years at MCC before transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks for his Junior year. Battles earned SEC Tournament MVP in 2021 while leading the Razorbacks to an SEC title.