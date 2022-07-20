WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another former McLennan Highlander is set to start his professional baseball career, as Brett Squires signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals.

Another former #BosqueBoys member starting his pro career! Congrats @BrettSquires2! Brett is a left handed hitter with a lot of power and was a member of our 2019-2020 teams before transferring to Oklahoma to play in the College World Series. #FromHeretoMLB pic.twitter.com/yItyOehj0P — McLennan Baseball (@mccbaseball1) July 20, 2022

Squires spent two seasons at MCC, and made quite the mark in his freshman season with the Highlanders, as he hit .286 with a team-high 11 home runs. He also hit .338 with 38 RBI in just 21 games during a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

From there he went to Oklahoma, where this past season he hit .310 with 33 RBI as he helped the Sooners make a run to the CWS Championship Series.

Squires will join Jimmy Crooks, his teammate at both McLennan and Oklahoma, in the minor leagues after the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Crooks in the fourth round on Monday.