SEATTLE, WA (FOX 44) — A former standout at Bosque River Ballpark is headed to the big leagues, as the Los Angeles Angels selected Cole Fontenelle in the seventh round of the MLB Draft.

During his lone season with the Bosque Boys, he hit .381 with 15 home runs on his way to third-team JUCO All-American honors.

From there, he went up the road and spent a season with TCU, where he started 63 games for the Horned Frogs, in which he hit .352 with 14 home runs and 58 runs batted in.