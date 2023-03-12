WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Party like it’s 1984! MCC is back in the big dance for the first time in 39 years after earning the No. 14 seed with an at-large bid in the NJCAA tournament.

“It all stacks up in the same pile,” first-year head coach Bill Brock said. “It’s just great. I mean, there is nothing like celebrations and winning and having a chance to go compete for championships.”

For the players, getting the chance to represent McLennan Community College in the national tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years brings out many emotions.

“Today has been a very emotional day,” sophomore point guard Myanna Little said. “We didn’t even hear McLennan Highlassies [on the broadcast]. I’m still worked up.”

Now the Highlassies prepare for a showdown with Murray State on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m.