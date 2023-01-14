WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlanders made it a game in the end but it was the Coyotes that escaped with an 80-85 win.
MCC hits the road to take on Collin County Community College on Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlanders made it a game in the end but it was the Coyotes that escaped with an 80-85 win.
MCC hits the road to take on Collin County Community College on Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now