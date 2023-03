WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday night, McLennan Athletic Director Shaw Trochim told FOX 44 Sports that she recommended to the board that the school hire assistant coach Candice Thomas as the next women’s basketball head coach.

Thomas has spent the last nine seasons with the Highlassies, most recently under Bill Brock this past year.

Brock recently became the head coach at Tarleton after leading MCC to a 28-5 record and a spot in the postseason for the first time time in 39 years.