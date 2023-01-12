WACO, TX (FOX 44) — McLennan Community College baseball and softball is coming off one of the best spring seasons in program history and is looking to have even more success this year.

On the baseball side, Tyler Johnson enters his first year as head coach of the Highlanders after Mitch Thompson left MCC to be the head coach at Baylor.

Johnson makes the jump after spending the previous four years as an assistant coach for McLennan Community College and he said they’re not slowing down with a new coaching staff.

“Obviously we want to go win a national championship,” Johnson said. “We got to take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time… we have to make a decision every single day of whether we want to get after it or not.”

The Highlanders are coming off a 50-13-1 record and another JUCO World Series appearance. After the holiday break, Johnson said everyone came back energized and ready to work.

“They all have a sense of competitiveness,” Johnson said. “Two weeks from now we play so coming back the most excited part was we’re gonna come in here and get after it.”

Over on the softball side, the Highlanders have high expectations yet again as one of the premier teams in JUCO softball. MCC finished as National runner-ups in 2022 and return loads of talent to lead another run this year.

“We’re coming off of a great run last year,” MCC Softball Head Coach Chris Berry said. “I think this team has every bit of ability to do the same type of thing.”

After nine players transferred to D1 programs this past year, returning stars like Sophomores Erin Plunkett and Riley Rutherford to lead the charge. However, Berry said this is a completely new team and they won’t place any focus on what happened in 2022.

“I don’t like comparing to the past. I think that sets precedent, you know, those groups set a foundation for us to build on,” Berry said. “They know what they’re living up to, they know what the standards are.”

The Highlanders softball team begins the 2023 campaign on January 27th in the “Battle on the Bosque” tournament.

The Highlanders baseball team begins their 2023 campaign with a three-game homestand against Navarro College on January 27th-29th.