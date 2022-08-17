WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Baseball fall season starts back up in less than a month and the Highlanders released their fall schedule.
MCC opens up play against Blinn College on September 20th and the 30th and travels to play the Toronto Blue Jays Scout Team on September 28th.
The Highlanders also travel to Oklahoma and Norman in late October.
However, the real action kicks in when the Highlanders square off against former MCC head coach Mitch Thompson, who accepted the Bears head coaching position in June. That matchup is on November 5th.