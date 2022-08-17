WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Baseball fall season starts back up in less than a month and the Highlanders released their fall schedule.

Our official fall schedule is up! It includes some of the best Juco teams in the state, the 2022 National Runners Up and Big 12 Tournament Champions, the Big 12 Regular Season Champions, and our friends right down the river! Come out and support! See the official schedule below👇 pic.twitter.com/XvnHhcqwuC — McLennan Baseball (@mccbaseball1) August 17, 2022

MCC opens up play against Blinn College on September 20th and the 30th and travels to play the Toronto Blue Jays Scout Team on September 28th.

The Highlanders also travel to Oklahoma and Norman in late October.

However, the real action kicks in when the Highlanders square off against former MCC head coach Mitch Thompson, who accepted the Bears head coaching position in June. That matchup is on November 5th.