GRAND JUNCTION, CO (FOX 44) — The McLennan Baseball team is headed to Colorado to defend its national championship from last season, and the Highlanders will be the No. 3 seed at the JUCO World Series.

𝙇𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡



The @NJCAA has announced the 2022 #NJCAABaseball DI World Series seedings and first-round matchups! Who will claim the 🏆 in Grand Junction?



Full bracket reveal ⤵️https://t.co/oWYOesUre7 pic.twitter.com/fUCmsHaCbO — NJCAA Baseball (@NJCAABaseball) May 24, 2022

MCC will be matched up against San Jacinto, a team that the Highlanders have already faced twice this season. McLennan won the first game between the two teams on March 28th, and San Jacinto won the second game on April 4th.

The Highlanders and Gators will play on Saturday, March 28th at 8:30 pm.