WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With Mitch Thompson now headed to Baylor to become its new Head Baseball Coach, MCC will now begin to look for a replacement to fill the lead role.

“I’ve got a pretty good sense that we’ll be just fine,” said McLennan Athletic Director Shawn Trochim.

There’s no doubt that Thompson will leave big shoes to fill, following a nine season run with the Highlanders where they won 372 games and a national championship. McLennan, though, represents one of the giants of the JUCO Baseball world, and will no doubt be a popular opening.

“We have a program that we want to keep on track,” Trochim said. “The biggest thing is the stability.”

Torchim also has several characteristics in mind when it comes to what she is looking for in a new coach.

“I think somebody that is hungry to win, but win in the right way. Hungry to recruit really good student athletes and students first. Somebody that understands out culture. The culture that Mitch has built and understanding the program and what we have to offer.”

And while the school certainly won’t settle when it comes to its next head coach, it sounds like this will be a search that won’t drag on longer than it needs to.

“What we want to do is find the next coach as quick as possible.”