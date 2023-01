WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Highlander Basketball team improved to 4-1 in conference play on Wednesday night, as Kevin Gill’s team beat Grayson College 67-55.

HIGHLANDERS WIN!!! McLennan makes it three conference wins in a row with a 67-55 victory over Grayson! #GoLanders pic.twitter.com/Ya7fxfsSlC — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 26, 2023

The Highlanders got off to a red hot start on both ends of the floor, as CJ Hall and Omarion Smith combined for a 15-0 run right from the opening tip.

With the win, MCC moves to 17-4 on the season. Next up is a trip to Ranger to take on Ranger College on Saturday, January 28th at 4:00 pm.