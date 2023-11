WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Highlanders kept their perfect record intact on Wednesday night, as they rolled past Victoria College 109-69.

Kevin Gill’s team started the contest on a red-hot run, as they Highlanders outscored the Pirates 24-0 from the opening tip.

With the victory, MCC moves to 6-0 on the season, as the Highlanders will next be in action on Monday, November 20th when they host Dallas College Cedar Valley at 4:00 pm.