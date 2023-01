WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With two seconds left in regulation, CJ Hall scored a game winning bucket to give the McLennan Highlanders a 76-74 win over Temple College.

HIGHLANDERS WIN!!!! CJ Hall's put-back basket at the buzzer gives McLennan the 76-74 victory over the Temple Leopards! #GoLanders #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/xaydk44XkL — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 24, 2023

With the win, MCC improves to 15-4 on the season. Next up is a home game against Grayson College on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:00 pm.