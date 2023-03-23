LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-seeded McLennan Women’s Basketball team is moving on at the NJCAA National Tournament as the Highlassies beat Murray State 50-47 on Thursday morning.

🏀 HIGHLASSIES WIN!!!!!! McLennan defeats Murray State 50-47 in OT to advanced to the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament! #GoLassies #ContinuingTheLegacy — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) March 23, 2023

This was a game that was back and forth from the very beginning with both teams trading leads from the opening tip. Neither team led by more than five in regulation, with the Highlassies facing a late deficit in the fourth quarter.

Then with eight seconds left, Miannah Little went to the line down one and split a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, the Highlassies took an early lead before the Aggies battled back to go up one with 1:20 remaining. Sannea Bevley came up big with a three-pointer with 49 seconds left though, and MCC led the rest of the way.

With the win, Bill Brock and company advance to the second round of the tournament, where they will face No. 3 Trinity Valley on Friday, March 24th at 5:00 pm.