WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Softball team now knows where it will be seeded in the NJCAA Division I World Series next week, as the Highlassies come in as the No. 7 seed in the bracket.

MCC will now open up its run in Yuma with a matchup against No. 10 Crowder.

The World Series will take place from May 24th-28th in Yuma, Arizona.