WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The NJCAA released their preseason top 25 rankings Monday afternoon and have McLennan Community College at No. 19 with first-year head coach Bill Brock at the helm.

Brock served as an assistant at Baylor for two years and an associate head coach for 15 years. He now brings his experience to a Highlanders squad with high expectations for the 2022-23 season.

McLennan opens their season at home against No. 6 Blinn on Wednesday, November 2nd at 5:00 p.m.