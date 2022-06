WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Despite the fact that he has now taken over the Baylor Baseball program, Mitch Thompson earned another honor on Tuesday following a successful season at MCC.

Congratulations to former McLennan Baseball head coach Mitch Thompson, the American Baseball Coaches Association Southwest Region Coach of the Year! #GoLanders #BuildingALegacy pic.twitter.com/VWFY5a9GZo — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) June 28, 2022

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Thompson the Southwest Region Coach of the Year, after he led the Highlanders to a 50-13-1 record and another trip to the College World Series.

Baylor introduced Thompson as its new Head Baseball Coach during a press conference last Thursday.