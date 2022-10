WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage.

The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were raised for the new facilities.

The Highlanders will next host a scrimmage on Tuesday, October 11th at 1:00 pm against Ranger College.