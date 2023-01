WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 10th-ranked McLennan Highlassies got back in the win column on Monday, as they beat Temple College 74-54.

HIGHLASSIES WIN!!!! The No.10 McLennan Highlassies get back into the win column with a 74-54 win over Temple! #GoLassies #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/jjBKwLTrBx — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 24, 2023

With the win, Bill Brock’s team improves to 16-2 on the season. Next up is a home game on Wednesday, January 25th against Grayson College at 5:00 pm.