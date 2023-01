WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The winning streak for the 10th-ranked McLennan Highlassies reached 11 games on Wednesday night, as they beat Grayson College 80-52.

Miannah Little lead all scorers with 19 points, as the Highlassies improved to 17-2 on the season.

Next up for Bill Brock’s team is a trip to Ranger to take on Ranger College on Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 pm.