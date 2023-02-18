WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Golden Eagles came through when it mattered most, adding five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off against MCC, 6-5.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second inning after a three-run blast by Chesnee Faile.
MCC added another run and held that lead till the final inning when Southern Idaho came through with another late win.
The Highlanders move on to a doubleheader with Salt Lake Community College on Sunday, February 19th at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.