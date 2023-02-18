WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Golden Eagles came through when it mattered most, adding five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off against MCC, 6-5.

The Highlanders jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second inning after a three-run blast by Chesnee Faile.

💣🚨Chesnee Faile with the 3-run HR to give @McLennanSports the 4-1 lead in the top of the 2nd! — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 18, 2023

MCC added another run and held that lead till the final inning when Southern Idaho came through with another late win.

The Highlanders move on to a doubleheader with Salt Lake Community College on Sunday, February 19th at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.