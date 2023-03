WOLFFORTH, TX (FOX 44) — The 11th ranked McLennan Highlassies are headed to the semifinals of the Region V Tournament, as they beat Odessa College on Thursday night.

HIGHLASSIES WIN!!! No. 11 McLennan defeats Odessa 67-50 in the quarterfinals of the Region V Tournament! The Highlassies will face South Plains or Hill at 7 p.m. Friday. #GoLassies #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/h1pbZ5DIFx — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) March 10, 2023

The Highlassies were paced offensively by Saneea Bevley who had a game high 23 points.

With the win, MCC will now take on South Plains on Friday, March 10th at 7:00 pm.