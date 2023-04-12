WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 16 Highlanders took both games in their home doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday over Cisco College.

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP!!! The No. 16 Highlanders got a pair of wins over the Cisco Wranglers today at Bosque River Ballpark! #GoLanders #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/AHBqJgqSDh — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) April 12, 2023

The first game featured a pair of future Baylor Bears getting it done defensively, with Will Glatch recording the save in the final two innings.

.@mccbaseball1's #Baylor commits also shined in Game 1 of the doubleheader. @tyjohnsonn15 showed his defensive skills with a sweet diving stop while @WillGlatch helped close things out in the final 2 innings to notch the save for the Highlanders in the 4-3 win. @MThompy25 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HPi7rp37oA — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 12, 2023

The biggest difference in game one though came from Britton Moore, who added two RBI’s including a solo home run to lead MCC to a 4-3 win.

Watch: Britton Moore's (@BrittonMoore7) 2 RBI's including a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth powers @mccbaseball1 to a 4-3 win in game 1 of today's doubleheader with Cisco. @McLennanSports pic.twitter.com/hEgw30QNak — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 12, 2023

The second game began in a similar fashion with Cisco College taking an early lead but MCC quickly erased it after a seven-run second inning to go up 8-3. The Highlanders ended up run-ruling the Wranglers, 13-3 in six innings.

Both teams now travel to Cisco College to wrap up the four-game set with another doubleheader on Saturday, April 15th starting at 12:00 p.m.