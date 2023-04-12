WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 16 Highlanders took both games in their home doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday over Cisco College.
The first game featured a pair of future Baylor Bears getting it done defensively, with Will Glatch recording the save in the final two innings.
The biggest difference in game one though came from Britton Moore, who added two RBI’s including a solo home run to lead MCC to a 4-3 win.
The second game began in a similar fashion with Cisco College taking an early lead but MCC quickly erased it after a seven-run second inning to go up 8-3. The Highlanders ended up run-ruling the Wranglers, 13-3 in six innings.
Both teams now travel to Cisco College to wrap up the four-game set with another doubleheader on Saturday, April 15th starting at 12:00 p.m.