WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 16th-ranked McLennan Baseball team got back in the win column on Wednesday, as the Highlanders split a doubleheader with Vernon College.

It started in the afternoon, as Tyler Johnson’s team picked up a 3-0 win, highlighted by a dominant performance on the mound by Will Clements.

Game two of the doubleheader featured a first at Bosque River Ballpark, as the teams played under the lights in a game that MCC lost 2-1.

The Vikings got on the board first in the fifth, followed immediately by an Elijah Rodriguez double in the bottom of the frame to tie things up. Grayson then added one in the ninth to put the game away for good.

With the split, McLennan moves to 31-14 on the season. The Highlanders will next be in action on Saturday, April 22nd when they travel to Vernon to face the Vikings two more times.