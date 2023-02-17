WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A close contest saw the Golden Eagles of the College of Southern Idaho score two runs in the top of the eighth and take down No. 2 MCC, 4-2.

The Highlanders resume action on Saturday, February 18th at 11:30 p.m.