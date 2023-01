WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked MCC Highlassies capped off a big weekend against some of the nations best with a win over No. 6 Butler, 8-4.

The game was called early with McLennan up 8-4 due to cold weather after multiple Butler players left the game due to the effects of the low temperatures.

McLennan split the opening games with No. 14 Chipola College, beat No. 6 Butler twice and lost to No. 3 Odessa.

MCC travels for the San Jacinto Tournament next on Sunday, February 5th.