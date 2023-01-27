WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The softball season is now off and running for the second-ranked McLennan Highlanders, as they split their first two games of the campaign against No. 14 Chipola.

The day started of bright and early at 9:00 am, as MCC dropped the first game of the season by an 11-4 season.

Chris Berry’s team bounced back later in the day, as it beat the Indians in game two 7-2.

Next up for MCC is a matchup against No. 7 Butler Community College. First pitch is scheduled for Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 pm.