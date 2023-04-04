WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It was a winning trip to Waco on Tuesday for the 20th-ranked Temple College Softball team as the Leopards swept No. 9 McLennan in an afternoon doubleheader.

It started with a 7-5 win in the early game, before Temple followed it up with a 14-6 win in game number two.

McLennan Softball fell to Temple in both games of today's doubleheader. Rematch coming up Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Temple. #GoMcLennan #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/t4ktf7WtlQ — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) April 5, 2023

With the wins, the Leopards improve to 32-8 on the season, while the Highlanders fall to 28-10. The two teams will next be in action on Wednesday, April 5th when they play another doubleheader, this time in Temple. The first game is set for 1:00 pm.