WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked MCC Baseball team hosted Vernon College for a Wednesday doubleheader, and the two teams split the series with Vernon winning game one 6-4 and MCC bouncing back to win 8-0.

The Highlanders will next be in action on Saturday, April 9th when they go on the road to Vernon for a doubleheader. Game one between the two teams will take place at noon.