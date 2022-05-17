MIDLAND, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McClennan Highlander Baseball team is headed to Grand Junction once again, as MCC punched its ticket to the Junior College World Series with a 5-3 win over Midland College.

For the Highlanders, the victory on Tuesday marked their fifth straight win in the Region V Tournament, following a loss against the Chaparrals on Saturday.

The World Series appearance is the second straight for the MCC Baseball team, which will now have a chance to defend its national championship from last season.