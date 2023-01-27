WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McLennan Baseball is still searching for its first win of the 2023 season, as the Highlanders lost their season opener to Navarro 7-3.

Tyler Johnson’s team got off to a quick start, with two runs in the first inning against the Bulldogs, but Navarro scored seven unanswered runs and the Highlanders were never able to close the gap.

MCC will look to bounce back against Navarro on Sunday, January 29th when the two teams will face off in a doubleheader which will start at 1:00 pm.