WICHITA FALLS, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McLennan Community College Highlanders trounced Vernon College on Saturday, as they won both games of the doubleheader against the Chaparrals by 25 runs.

In game one, MCC beat Vernon 25-0 in five innings, only to come back in game two and beat the Chaps 34-9.

Next up for the Highlanders is a trip to Navarro College on Monday, April 11th. First pitch between the two teams is set for 2:00 pm.