WACO, TX — The third-ranked MCC Baseball team stayed red hot on Thursday as the Highlanders swept Weatherford College, winning game one 3-1 and game two 11-3.

With the two wins, MCC has now won nine games in row and the Highlanders now sit at 9-1 in conference play.

Next up for MCC is a road trip to take on Weatherford for another doubleheader on April 2nd. Game one will start at noon.