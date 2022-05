GRAND JUNCTION, CO (FOX 44) — The quest for a second-straight national championship came up short for the third-seeded McLennan Baseball team with a 10-8 elimination game loss against Cowley.

With the loss, the Highlanders end the season with a 50-13-1 record.