YUMA, AZ (FOX 44) — The third-seeded McLennan Softball team booked its spot in the NJCAA Division One Championship game on Friday with a 12-4 win over Odessa College.

That winning feeling! Championship Game here we come! #GoMcLennan pic.twitter.com/R01elWkocP — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 27, 2022

The Highlassies went down 1-0 after a half of an inning, but they immediately responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning and never looked back on the way to an emphatic victory.

The championship game will take place on Saturday, May 28th at 2:00 pm.