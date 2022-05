YUMA, AZ (FOX 44) — The third-seeded McLennan Softball team continued its run at the NJCAA Division One World Series, as the Highlassies picked up the 11-3 run rule victory over No. 14 Paris Junior College.

.@McLennanSports scores nine runs in the sixth, advancing to the semifinals at the 2022 #NJCAASoftball DI Championship.



MCC headed into the bottom of the sixth inning with a one-run deficit, but responded with nine runs in the inning to pull away and secure the win.

Next up for Chris Berry’s team is a matchup with Odessa College on Friday, May 27th at 2:00 pm.