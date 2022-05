YUMA, AZ (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McLennan Softball team got off to a winning start on Tuesday, as the Highlanders beat Crowder 6-0.

MCC got off to a fast start, and scored in the first inning to take an immediate lead, and never looked back on the way to the win.

Up next for McLennan is a matchup against either Yavapai or Snead State on Wednesday, May 25th at 6:00 pm.