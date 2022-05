WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked McLennan Baseball team locked up the regular season NTJCAC title on Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of No. 13 Grayson College.

The Highlanders won game won 14-5 and followed it up with a 10-2 win in game two.

The two teams will meet again for another doubleheader on Saturday, March 7th.