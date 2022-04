WACO, TX — The sixth-ranked McLennan Baseball team extended its current winning streak to six games as the Highlanders swept North Central Texas College in a daytime doubleheader.

MCC started the day with a 12-2 run rule win, before adding a 12-4 win later in the day as well.

The wins on Wednesday improve the Highlanders to 15-3 in conference play. They will play two more against the Lions on Friday, April 15th, with game one slated to start at noon.