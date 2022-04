WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The sixth-ranked McLennan Softball team split a Wednesday doubleheader with Temple College, as the Highlanders won 11-0 in game one and the Leopards won 6-3 in game two.

With the loss, the MCC winning streak ends after 28 games.

The Highlanders will be in action next on Saturday, April 23rd when they play a doubleheader in Temple. First pitch of the first game will take place at noon.