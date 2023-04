WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Temple College secured a series win over rival No. 7 MCC with a 3-0 win in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

.@TC_Leopards secured a series win over rival No. 7 MCC with a 3-0 win in the first game of today's doubleheader. @AggieBaseball commit Cade Climie (@CadeClimie) had an impressive day at the plate and defensively to help the Leopards to a win⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4GPfaZazQ2 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 9, 2023

Temple College pulls to two games back Weatherford College for first place. MCC sits four games back.

The Highlanders take on Cisco College in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12th at 12:00 p.m.