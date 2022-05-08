WEATHERFORD, TX (FOX 44) — The seventh-ranked McLennan Softball team locked up its spot in the NJCAA Division I National Softball Tournament with an 8-0 win over Temple College in the Region 5 North Championship game.

The Highlassies came into the championship game as the representative out of the winner’s bracket, but lost to the Leopards earlier in the day to set up a winner-take-all final game.

Once again, Hailey Hudson was a standout on the mound, as she threw a complete game for MCC while only allowing one hit.

The national tournament will take place from May 24th-28th in Yuma, Arizona.