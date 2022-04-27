WACO, TX — The seventh-ranked MCC Softball team clinched the regular season North Texas Junior Athletic Conference championship on Wednesday with a sweep of Cisco.

Not only did the Highlanders win two games, but they won both of them via walk off hits in the seventh inning.

In game one, Jenny Robinson ripped an RBI double to right center field to give MCC a 4-3 win, and then in game two Julia Herzinger picked up an RBI single to clinch a 3-2 win.

Next up for MCC is a doubleheader at Cisco College on Saturday, April 30th. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for noon.