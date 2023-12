WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked McLennan Women’s Basketball team got some payback against 18th-ranked Blinn on Wednesday night, as the Highlassies beat the Buccaneers.

McLENNAN WINS!!! The No. 9 McLennan women avenged the season-opening overtime loss to Blinn with a 59-35 romp over the No. 19 Buccaneers tonight at The Highlands! Next up: Panola, 2 p.m. Saturday at The Highlands #GoMcLennan #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/XYOPFfjgge — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) December 7, 2023

With the win, MCC moves to 8-3 on the season. Next up for the Highlassies is a matchup against Panola College on Saturday, December 9th at 2:00 pm.