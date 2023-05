WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another stellar season comes to an end for the ninth-ranked McLennan Softball team, as the Highlanders lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion to No. 5 Grayson College.

With the defeat, Chris Berry’s team finishes as Region V runners-up a season after making it all the way to the NJCAA National Championship game.

Congratulations to the the Region V Runner-up McLennan Softball squad! It was a great season! #GoMcLennan #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/qOCgV4yjtA — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 7, 2023

The Highlanders wrap up the 2023 season with a 44-13 record.